© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tango y armónica

  • 13346648_10154131382697088_7977228463066849752_n_0.jpg
    Music
    Harmonic And Tango
    Sat. 6/4, 4:15p: Armónica en clave de tango. We´ll feature tango songs on which harmonic is a central instrument in the performance. We´ll include tracks…