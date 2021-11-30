University of New Mexico Press

-
In 1880 the Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe railroad came to Albuquerque. But more importantly, the company located its locomotive repair shops in the town.…
Friday, 9/18, 8a: On this episode we talk about the history of Art1 with art historian and author Patrick Frank. In the late 1960s, the University of New…
Dr. Vanessa Fonseca-Chávez, Inaugural Poet Laureate of New Mexico Levi Romero, and Dr. Spencer R. Herrera talk with host Cristina Baccin about what´s a…
Mon. 7/6, 7p: On Espejos de Aztlán, New Mexican author Dr. Lillian Gorman shares insights from her research on the 4th of July Fiestas in Las Vegas, New…
On Espejos de Aztlán, author Dr. Mike Tapia guides us in the examination of gang history and its subcultures in this unique Southwest borderland region,…