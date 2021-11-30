-
In 1880 the Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe railroad came to Albuquerque. But more importantly, the company located its locomotive repair shops in the town.…
-
Two sisters, despite being an ocean apart, "meet in New Mexico" dressed in blue. In an excellent bilingual telling, co-authors Dr. Anna Nogar and…
-
Sat. 7/2, 3 pm: Stories about NM songs of laughter and faith narrated by guitarist Frank McCulloch. He also performs "raw" folk music so familiar to us…
-
Mon. 7/6, 7p: “Hispanic Folk Music of New Mexico and the Southwest” is a fine folk music portrait written by John Donald Robb based on his 1941-1979…
-
Mon. 03/02 7p: Folklorist Dr. Nasario García brings his stories about resilience, courage and love in his native northern New Mexico. "Hoe, Heaven & Hell:…
-
Mon. Dec. 1st, 7p: We´ll share the joy of a popular wisdom that comes in very small pills, wrapped by few words: "dichos" (or sayings). New Mexican…
-
Mon. Nov. 3, 7p: Is the Chicana and Chicano Movement still alive? We explore it in a conversation with Prof. Irene Vásquez, co-author with UCLA Prof. Juan…