After nearly a year of investigating the Western New Mexico University's books, the New Mexico State Auditor shared his office’s findings with the governor’s office, the State Ethics Commission and the New Mexico Higher Education Department. Examiners focused on the last five years of spending at WNMU and found that the university spent more than $214,000 on 402 domestic and international trips that violated its own policies, along with nearly $150,000 on university credit card transactions that also broke policy.