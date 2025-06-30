Sun. 07/27 11a: Let’s get one thing straight. America is where Jazz is rooted; it draws upon influences from African American Blues and European Classical to create a sound unique to America, but what happens when other countries start producing their own Jazz, like Japan, and what happens when that country’s jazz sees an unlikely resurgence in the very country where Jazz originated from? Despite all the obstacles, Japanese Jazz during its resurgence, was more talked about than its American counterpart! How did it get this way? Find out on “Jazz of the Rising Sun”. Produced by Stuart Cole at the studios of KUNM.