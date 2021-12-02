THURS: State requires boosters for some vaccinated workers, + More

State requires boosters for some vaccinated workers - By Megan Kamerick, KUNM News

Workers in high-risk environments in New Mexico who have been required to be vaccinated must now get booster shots under an amended public health order issued Thursday.

This includes workers in all health care and congregate-care settings. School workers and state employees must be tested weekly for COVID-19 if they are not fully vaccinated. The deadline for receiving the boosters is January 17, or within a month of becoming eligible.

New Mexico reported 2,054 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 14 deaths. The 7-day positivity rate for tests has increased to 14.2%.

Acting Department of Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase warned that while New Mexico is doing well with boosters, hospitals around the state are “overfull” and the continuing spread of the coronavirus is making that issue worse.

State health officials reported 655 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Thursday and several hospitals have put crisis standards of care in place. That could force them to ration care.

A third case of the Omicron variant in the U.S. has surfaced in Colorado and Scrase said New Mexico cannot prevent it from coming here. A statewide mask mandate remains in place.

Governor packs $1 billion in spending into special redistricting session – By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is tasking legislators with agreeing on how to spend more than $1 billion of badly needed stimulus money, while also re-drawing the state’s political districts, in time for the winter holidays.

The governor made the unexpected announcement Thursday morning as part of her proclamation calling a special session of the Legislature to order for the once-a-decade redistricting process. Redistricting is a time-consuming and often controversial process that will set the stage for political elections for at least the next decade here.

She also announced that legislators would be tasked with allocating $1.1 billion in federal money awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

State Sen. George Munoz (D-Gallup), vice-chair of the Senate’s Legislative Finance Committee, said the announcement adds pressure and possible inefficiency to an already stressful process.

“I’m sure that everybody wants me to walk in there and spend $1 billion in five days,” he said. “That’s not good fiscal responsibility.”

Munoz said he and other legislators were expecting to divy up the federal windfall, along with record revenues generated by state taxpayers, during the regular session in January. That would have given more time to start the clock on the federal money, he said, which must be spent by a certain date after it is allocated.

Supply chain and labor shortages might test the state’s ability to quickly use the money, Munoz said.

In a statement, Lujan Grisham’s spokesperson Nora Sackett said that it was “imperative” to allocate the money soon, and that there are some federal limitations on where it can be spent, making the process quicker.

The Legislature was only recently assured of the right to allocate the federal money at all. Lawmakers sued the governor earlier this year after she attempted to spend the $1.1 billion without going through the Legislature. It took an order from the New Mexico Supreme Court last month to put the money into the Legislature’s hands.

State asks for public’s help finding large venues for booster shots - By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico

As New Mexico health officials roll out booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, they’re facing a critical shortage of large facilities where they can quickly administer many shots in one place.

Much of the state was still shut down when vaccines were first being administered, but since then, large buildings have reopened with regular business hours and are no longer available for clinics, said acting Health Secretary David Scrase at a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 1.

That shortage is particularly sharp in Santa Fe, Española, Albuquerque and Las Cruces, he said.

“If you know of a facility that you would like to volunteer for the weekend use — particularly for a mass vaccination site for a day or a week, or every day for that matter — please let us know,” Scrase said. “Give us a call, or folks can email or call the vaccine helpline to volunteer a facility.”

As of Wednesday, state health officials scheduled a total of 66 mass vaccination clinics, each with about 600 doses of the booster shot for a total of 38,700, Scrase said.

UNM’s Health Sciences Center ran a mass vaccination site at The Pit. There was also one such site at Balloon Fiesta Park, the National Hispanic Cultural Center and Expo New Mexico.

“I think everybody needs a booster,” Scrase said. “And if it’s easier for you or more convenient for you to go to a pharmacy or find a pharmacy, then do it right away.”

If people can help the state find facilities or those who can open up bigger sites, the state has both the vaccines and additional folks to administer them, Scrase said.

Isleta Pueblo police officer accused of raping DWI suspect - Associated Press

A now-former tribal police officer for a pueblo near Albuquerque faces felony charges accusing him of raping a woman he had arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Leon Martin, 22 on Thursday remained jailed after being booked Tuesday on charges of criminal sexual penetration, false imprisonment, demanding a bribe and violation of ethical principles of public service.

Isleta Pueblo Gov. Vernon Abeita said in a statement that Martin no longer was an officer for the pueblo's police department and that the department was cooperating with a New Mexico State Police investigation.

Martin's arrest followed a Nov. 24 report by a woman that Martin raped her several days earlier following a car crash.

Online court records didn't list an attorney who could comment on Martin's behalf regarding the allegations.

Abortion is not restricted in NM. But is it protected? - By Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

It’s not time to panic. But stay vigilant.

That’s the advice for abortion rights supporters from Jessica Serrano, an attorney with the Southwest Women’s Law Center, for anyone in New Mexico following the Supreme Court hearing Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Oral arguments were presented today on the case, the outcome of which could potentially end 50 years of guaranteed abortion rights.

The Supreme Court is determining the constitutionality of the Mississippi law to ban abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy. The law is not in effect and has been blocked by lower courts.

Today, New Mexico does not have any laws that limit when a person can have an abortion. But if the court rules in favor of Dobbs, it could allow states around the country to enact laws that limit abortions services or prohibit them completely.

“It could be very scary if you were in a state like Texas. But when you’re in a state like New Mexico, you go, ‘Wait a second. What does that mean for me?’ ” Serrano said. “The sky is not going to fall, but they will have some work to do to make sure that rights are protected.”

Serrano was part of the coalition that passed legislation last year to repeal an old and outdated state law that restricted abortion, despite the federal protections in place through Roe v. Wade.

“We are actually a little bit ahead of it, because we’ve already repealed our pre-Roe law that criminalized abortion to some degree,” Serrano said. “And what that means is that we’re fairly insulated in New Mexico. We’re fairly safe here.”

But the case just puts everybody here on edge a little “because you look across the border to Texas,” she said.

Other states still have those laws on their books, Serrano said, and that creates a precarious situation as the Supreme Court decides this case.

The New Mexico constitution could also offer some protections with the Equal Rights Amendment that took effect in 1973 and says “Equality of rights under law shall not be denied on account of the sex of any person.” But that would be a new argument for the courts to determine, Serrano said.

“It seems to maybe extend it into bodily autonomy and liberty for people,” she said. “So if you think about the Equal Rights Amendment and that aspect, maybe it could extend to include the right to abortion. And obviously, it hasn’t come up yet.”

Now, she says it’s imperative for the state’s legislators to pass a law explicitly protecting the right to an abortion, something she argues would protect services in New Mexico even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“We are lucky to live in a state where we do not have antiquated laws that will strip us of our rights to get an abortion,” she said. “But I would absolutely implore New Mexicans to reach out to their legislators and try to get enough support to put something on the book that explicitly gives that right.”

While the Supreme Court will likely not have a decision on Dobbs until next year, this leaves places like New Mexico left to speculate about what will happen nationally while providers here continue to offer the medical procedure.

In the scenario where Dobbs moves forward and other states begin to restrict abortions, places like New Mexico could end up in the sights of more abortion opponents. Serrano says it would also be wise for the state to pass a law protecting local clinics from agitators or protestors.

“My personal concern is I wonder how long until people start targeting our providers here in New Mexico, as in protesting — especially in the wake of a possible Roe overturn,” she said. “I wonder if it puts sort of a target on us … for people to start harassing abortion providers.”

With New Mexico’s political environment, it’s likely there will be a strong effort to halt any erosion of abortion access in New Mexico — even if the Supreme Court opens the country to the possibility of checkboard laws around the U.S.

Lawyer backs up Baldwin's assertion he didn't pull trigger - Associated Press

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that went off on a New Mexico film set, killing a cinematographer, backs up the actor's assertion that he did not pull the trigger.

Lisa Torraco, a lawyer for assistant director David Halls, told ABC News that her client has always said Baldwin never pulled the trigger. "He told me since day one he thought it was a misfire," Torraco said.

"Until Alec said that, it was just really hard to believe, but Dave has told me since the very first day I met him, that Alec did not pull that trigger."

ABC released a clip Wednesday in which Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger before the gun fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.

Baldwin made the statement during an interview with George Stephanopoulos that will air as a prime-time special Thursday on ABC at 8 p.m. EST. It will stream afterward on Hulu.

Baldwin's sit-down interview with Stephanopoulos marks the first time the actor has spoken in depth on screen about the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the western film "Rust." "I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never."

Authorities have said Baldwin was told the gun was safe to handle but continue to investigate how a live round ended up in the weapon.

ABC released a clip Wednesday that shows Baldwin breaking down in tears while describing Hutchins.

Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the "Rust" set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed, amid independent civil lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting.

ABC said a two-hour special "20/20" next week will examine the shooting investigation in more depth.

Indigenous gamers advocate for representation and education - By Jessica Mundie Religion News Service

Marlon Weekusk, a member of the Onion Lake Cree Nation from Saskatoon, in central Canada, is known by his icon: a howling white wolf that has held significance for him throughout his spiritual journey as a Cree. Those who know him expect conversations about tokenizing Indigenous people and representation of Cree characters in the video games he plays for fun and profit — Call of Duty and Dead by Daylight.

Weekusk is a streamer — an expert video gamer who plays for a public of mostly other avid gamers — and like other Indigenous streamers, he offers running commentary while he plays: critiques of popular games, opinions about streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming and stories about his culture and spirituality.

As well known as Weekusk's identity is to his fans in the small world of Indigenous gaming, he realizes that he and his culture go almost completely unrecognized in the greater gaming world. And he is determined to change that by educating the online world while empowering other Indigenous content creators.

Weekusk said that on Indigenous reserves, sports tend to be the main pastime for kids, but "there are a lot of Indigenous youth that just don't fit into the sports area," he said.

Weekusk fit into the latter category. He and his siblings and cousins spent hours sitting around their TV chatting. He said it was a time to escape.

Today, Weekusk, a commerce student at the University of Saskatchewan who is married with two children, livestreams on his own channel, Marmar Gaming.

Weekusk occasionally features a Cree word of the day during his streams, explaining its meaning and origins. He also answers questions from viewers: What is the significance of offering tobacco? What is a powwow? What does he think about Indigenous characters in video games?

In a recent stream, Weekusk discussed the controversy surrounding the Chief Poundmaker character in the game Civilization VI. The game developers have been accused of cultural appropriation by the Poundmaker Cree Nation.

Weekusk said his goal is to show that Indigenous streamers can occupy this creative space and do it successfully. He wants to motivate and inspire other Indigenous people to take on similar roles. "Gaming has allowed me to be a positive role model for young Indigenous kids," he said.

"I'm not prancing around in my regalia or anything like that," said Weekusk. "I'm just sharing stories and relating to other people."

Other Indigenous streamers are bringing their cultures to their gaming platforms. Aretha Greatrix, who is from Kashechewan First Nation in the James Bay area of northern Ontario, has been streaming video games on her channel SimplyAretha for more than a year. Greatrix, who was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, is focused on fostering community among Indigenous streamers.

"We need to figure out who we are, so we can help support one another," she said.

Last year for Native American Heritage Month in November, Greatrix invited streamers to her channel to discuss Indigenous representation in video games as they battled live. She played games such as Never Alone, which includes Indigenous communities in its plot, and Civilization VI (despite its appropriation of Chief Poundmaker).

"I try to create space for education and conversation," said Greatrix.

Cedric Sweet, of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, shares his identity with viewers around the world via his channel ChiefSweet, named for his great-grandfather and great-uncle, who were both chiefs of his tribe. Sweet said he draws a mix of Indigenous and non-Indigenous viewers, which leads to lots of conversation and questions about his culture.

"There are so many Indigenous cultures," said Sweet. "And I am happy to educate and talk about mine."

Sweet, who lives in Ada, Oklahoma, said Indigenous people have flocked to video game streaming since he began in 2016. One reason for the increase, he theorizes, is that historically lamentable internet connections on reservations have slowly gotten better in the United States and Canada.

"I see so many Native streamers in the scene now, it is really blossoming," said Sweet. "I think right now is the best time to be a Native content creator."

Some, however, such as Nathan Cheechoo, from Moose Cree First Nation on Treaty 9 Territory in northern Ontario, said gamers in his home area are still waiting for better internet and more recognition. Cheechoo, who streams on his channel realswampthings, likes to advocate for the support of gaming with hopes that other Indigenous people may choose to pursue it.

Cheechoo said it is up to the streaming platforms to feature Indigenous gamers more prominently on their sites. In the past, Twitch has celebrated Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month. In June, Indigenous History Month in Canada, and in November, Native American Heritage Month in the United States, the platform held no such events.

"It hurts because we can bring so much to platforms across the continent, yet the support for awareness is lacking," said Cheechoo.

More support and awareness for Indigenous content creators means more opportunities, said Cheechoo. Knowing that there are companies, games, organizations and platforms that celebrate Indigenous people respectfully is important.

"This will allow for the future of Indigenous players to be proud of their identity," he said.

On the other hand, both Cheechoo and Sweet said they do not get much hate from viewers because they are Indigenous — in part, they said, because commenters do not realize that Indigenous people still exist.

"Most people assume Indigenous people are extinct," said Cheechoo. "So, we are definitely not a focus to those that like to criticize."

New Mexico study highlights growing dependence on oil sector - By Cedar Attanasio And Morgan Lee Associated Press / Report For America

A study commissioned by a coalition of oil and natural gas businesses in New Mexico indicates that state and local governments are more reliant than ever before on the industry to pay for basic public services including public education, amid efforts by elected officials to diversify the economy.

The New Mexico Oil and Gas Association announced study results Wednesday that link $5.3 billion in state and local government income to the petroleum industry during the fiscal year that ended in June, from a variety of taxes, lease purchases, royalties and other fees. That's a half-billion higher than the prior-year estimate.

Association President Leland Gould said in a news release that the oil industry contributions are "great news for teachers and students, critical first responders (to emergencies) and healthcare workers and each and every New Mexican across this state."

In a counterpoint, about 200 educators urged elected leaders to redouble efforts to diversify the economy and reduce government reliance on the oil and gas sector.

Amid the current windfall, the state of New Mexico is hedging against boom-and-bust cycles of the oil industry with savings accounts and economic development programs ranging from the legalization and taxation of recreational marijuana to rebates to the film industry that can exceed $100 million a year.

In a public letter, the educators also chastised the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association for using teachers and students in publicity campaigns for the industry.

Jennifer St. Clair, a special education teacher at an elementary school in Santa Fe, explained her motivation, noting that public education funding in New Mexico depends on how well the oil and gas industry performs.

"In schools, we're teaching about climate change and how to mitigate it," she said. "When we see commercials on TV ... saying, 'Oh, our teachers are thankful.' Guess what? We're not. We don't want to take all our funding from oil and gas. We want a diverse source."

New Mexico Oil and Gas Association spokesman Robert McEntyre said the trade group always seeks permission from teachers and students that appear in its publicity. He said the local industry supports "efforts to expand and increase the economic opportunities available to all New Mexicans, just as many of our neighboring states have done alongside a strong oil and natural gas sector."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday proposed a 7% increase in pay for more than 50,000 public education workers.

A new forecast for state government income is scheduled to be made public Friday by economists for the Legislature and three state agencies.

New Mexico governor seeks pay increase for public schools - By Morgan Lee Associated Press

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday she will pursue a 7% pay increase for educators and staff at K-12 public schools as well as higher minimum salaries for teachers at various career stages.

The proposal would boost salaries for more than 50,000 public school workers across the state at an annual cost of about $280 million. The Legislature convenes in January to craft a general fund spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022.

"New Mexico educators deserve better compensation," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "It's as simple as that. ... I want our educators to be the best-compensated in the region."

The governor's office estimated the proposed changes would increase the statewide average for teacher pay to just over $64,000 a year.

New Mexico's minimum teacher salaries would increase to between $50,000 and $70,000, depending on experience and certifications. Current minimums ranging from $41,000 to $60,000 were set in 2019.

The proposed changes would bring New Mexico roughly in line with the recent national average for teacher pay of about $64,000.

Teacher salaries vary significantly by state and region, from about $47,000 on average last year in Mississippi to $85,000 in California, according to research published by the National Education Association union for educators.

Democratic Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup, chairman of the lead Senate budget writing committee, said the governor's proposal is likely to fall within budget recommendations from the Legislature that have not been finalized.

"I think we've already planned for that in the Legislature," said Muñoz, adding that he hopes to extend the 7% increase to state employees. "We have the money. Let's try and get them some help."

School districts across much of New Mexico are grappling with an aging workforce and shortage of teachers. Public schools in New Mexico rely primarily on state government spending.

Lujan Grisham signed a 6% pay increase for public school personnel in 2019. Further proposals for major pay hikes were scaled back at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic as a precaution against financial instability.

New Mexico's general fund is relatively flush with cash due to a surge in oil and natural gas income and higher than expected gross receipts tax revenues as consumers spend federal stimulus checks and tap into other recovery aid.

Recent budget forecasts for the coming fiscal year predict a $1.4 billion surplus in state government income over current spending obligations.

New Mexico hits highest COVID hospitalizations this year - KUNM News

New Mexico health officials Wednesday reported that 643 people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said at a briefing that that’s the highest hospitalizations have been so far this year.

The state reported 1,887 new cases and a rising positivity rate – now over 13.5%.

Twelve more people in New Mexico have died from the virus. Dr. Scrase said unvaccinated New Mexicans are dying from the virus 15 years younger on average than those who are fully vaccinated.

At Wednesday’s briefing, health officials noted that those who received their vaccination series after June 1, 2021, are 4 times less likely to have a breakthrough case than those vaccinated earlier in the year.

Redistricting session to start Monday – By Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The special legislative session re-drawing New Mexico’s political maps will begin Monday, Dec. 6, said Sen. Mimi Stewart, the Senate’s president pro tempore.

Stewart told Source New Mexico that there’s been no formal announcement yet about the session as a “courtesy” to legislators who are fundraising. A state law effective in January 2020 prohibits lawmakers from fundraising the moment the governor issues a proclamation announcing the session.

Stewart expects Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to announce the session Thursday.

“The governor has not made the formal decision yet, because as soon as she does that, then no one can raise any money,” Stewart said. “So she gives everyone a break with fundraising and does the call at the last minute.”

Austin Weahkee, a member of a tribal coalition with keen interest in the redistricting process, said he and his group have have been left in the dark in recent weeks about next steps. He worked with the state’s 19 Pueblos to agree on proposed maps that would reflect Native Americans’ voting power in the state and their population growth here over the last decade.

“We worked so hard to get to a consensus, and now we don’t know where we’re at,” Weahkee said. “We’re been sort of in limbo for the past, like, basically month and a half or so with what the plans are.”

Stewart said she has always been open about the fact that the session will begin Monday, Dec. 6, adding that it’s been widely reported in recent weeks. A review of recent news reports shows two mentions of the “expected” Dec. 6 session.

A working group representing local Pueblos drew up maps for the consideration of the nonpartisan Citizen Redistricting Committee, a newly formed seven-member group that heard hours of public and expert testimony on where political boundaries are under-serving residents.

Some of the resulting recommendations that the Legislature will consider largely meet the tribal coalition’s priorities, Weahkee said, but others don’t. Lawmakers have the final say on which maps to adopt, and they could even introduce maps produced outside of the committee’s process.

Stewart said the session will begin next week with a close look at the committee’s maps, and she’s unaware of any outside maps to be introduced on the Senate side. She said she supports what she’s seen so far in terms of tribal priorities for political districts in Northwestern New Mexico, but she needs more information.

“Probably each the House and the Senate will both introduce a map that is based on the CRC map, but that may have just a few changes,” she said.

She said she’s already identified changes the Senate will need to make to committee maps in cases where two legislators are drawn into the same district, forcing those senators to either quit or run against each other.

For example, the proposed committee map for Albuquerque has Sen. Bill O’Neill’s house in Sen. Katy Duhigg’s district. Stewart said they’ll have to find a way to fix that.

“There’s plenty of solutions,” Stewart said. “You can just go in and do a little bit of redrawing of some of the lines.”

But she said the Legislature will do its best to honor the committee and the tribal maps.

“There are just some great things that they’ve done, and so we will try to follow those maps and minimize the changes,” she said.

Navajo Nation: 63 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths for 3rd day -Associated Press

The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 63 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest daily virus figures brought the tribe's totals to 39,561 cases since the pandemic began.

The known death toll remains at 1,542.

Based on cases from Nov. 12-25, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 65 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot and wear masks.

Health care providers and facilities across the Navajo Nation are administering COVID-19 vaccines and appointments are readily available.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Federal commission adds three Native American languages to voter registration resources – By Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico

Access to voting information got a little bit easier for some Native Americans.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has released new national voter registration forms that are available in Diné, Apache and Yup’ik languages. This is the first time the federal commission released voting materials with any type of Native American translations.

The commission is a bipartisan federal group responsible for developing guidance and meeting the requirements of the Help America Vote Act, which also include bilingual registration, voting notices, forms and other election materials.

Resources in 21 languages are now available with the addition of the three just added.

“With access to election materials translated by Native speakers from within their own communities, Native American voters will have a better understanding of the election process and greater accessibility,” according to a press statement from the commission.

According to a report the commission published, more than 25% of Native Americans 5 -years and older speak a language other than English.

New Mexico created the Native American Voting Task Force in 2017 to boost participation. The group is made up of 10 members representing Navajo, Apache and Pueblo citizens. They meet to address voting needs from their community and report their recommendations to the Secretary of State.

The task force identifies eight Native American languages spoken by sovereign communities in New Mexico and has partnered with local groups to provide greater access to elections, including using traditional languages in voting resources.

Language restrictions were just one of the barriers federal commissioners identified as leading to low participation for Native American voters in the United States.

In the same report, they also pointed to a lack of broadband connectivity, complications around non-traditional mailing addresses, poor access to existing polling sites, and that polling locations must be available to provide Native American communities adequate voting opportunities under the law.

