KUNM NewsNewsroom staff
New Mexico government economists on Friday announced a new surge in state income as legislators consider proposals to raise pay for public school teachers, a possible hiring spree for local police officers and new efforts to bolster essential public services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Workers in high-risk environments in New Mexico who have been required to be vaccinated must now get booster shots under an amended public health order issued Thursday.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday she will pursue a 7% pay increase for educators and staff at K-12 public schools as well as higher minimum salaries for teachers at various career stages.