FRI: Residents say Coronado Park provides more than shelters, +More

Residents say ABQ’s Coronado Park provides what a shelter can’t — Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

News of the Coronado Park closure filtered through to residents quickly enough. The day after Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s announcement, many were already thinking through their options.

But no option seems great, several people said in interviews with Source New Mexico. The Westside Emergency Housing Center is crowded and feels like jail because it used to be one; some residents are already on wait lists for housing vouchers; and, for others, Coronado Park has provided a stable home base near services they need.

Rader Garner said he’s lived in the park for nine years.

“I don’t want to get some kind of COVID disease up there (at the shelter),” he said, “or stabbed up there. I’m safe right here in this park.”

People acknowledged there can be violence in the park, but it’s a common result of fending for yourself in the streets of Albuquerque. And being in the park puts them near services with some stability. Nearly all interviewed said they’d jump at the chance to have a home of their own, but they didn’t know how that might happen.

Keller this week announced the closure of Coronado Park, where a long-standing collection of tents expanded over the pandemic. The mayor cited crime, including several homicides in recent years, as reason to close the park. But he said the city is still working on a plan for the closure of the park and then for how it will be used in the future.

Options so far include reopening it as a city-sanctioned encampment or turning it over to the city’s fire department. Between 75 and 120 people usually stay at the park.

Garner said violence at the park is a reality of the desperate conditions he and his neighbors are in, and it often results from theft. Park residents take it upon themselves to retrieve what’s been stolen, he said.

“We’ve got to take care of our own, because cops don’t always show up around here,” he said. “When you come here and you try to steal other people’s things, we’re gonna beat you up. If you’re in somebody else’s house, he’s gonna come out and shoot you. So why can’t we do the same?”

But he also said the mayor’s explanation about crime seems misplaced, given how little it seems the mayor cares about the fate of people in the park. Crime feels like an excuse to close the park, he said.

“We’re stable here,” he said.

hem to evict everyone from the parks with what seems like no plan,” she said. “I worry about the impact on the people that are in the park, as well as where individuals might go when they’re destabilized and the impact that that has on everyone.”

In addition to the Coronado Park closure, Keller said his administration is prioritizing clearing parks and sidewalks when people complain about people in tents. Encampments at parks where children gather for school programs will no longer be allowed, Keller said, and he has directed city employees to prioritize responding to calls about people on sidewalks, saying they pose a safety risk and inhibit rights of those with disabilities.

The closure is just the latest indignity for some in the park who have dealt with so much, said Chris Dixon, who is staying there at least until he starts school at the University of New Mexico this fall. He plans to study archeology.

Dixon said he doesn’t feel unsafe at the park, his home since March.

“As long as you don’t make no waves, you don’t get any backlash,” he said.

While here, he’s survived with pay from odd jobs as a handyman, but worked before the pandemic as an archeological technician for a company doing cultural surveying ahead of the Gallup-Navajo Nation Water Supply Project, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Dixon said the biggest hurdle for housing and stability for his neighbors is lack of mental health care. People need that care, he said, before they can begin to search for housing.

Dixon decided to leave his home near Gallup during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, which took his mother and brother, he said. He wanted to get free of the virus, which is most infectious indoors.

To him and some of his neighbors, he said, life in the park is a type of freedom.

“I’ve been locked up,” he said, referring to the shelter. “It doesn’t feel right. Being free is better.”

Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural US places — Ken Ritter, Associated Press

The federal government is pledging $401 million in grants and loans to expand the reach and improve the speed of internet for rural residents, tribes and businesses in remote parts of 11 states from Alaska to Arkansas.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters Wednesday, ahead of the Thursday announcement, that farmers, store owners, schoolchildren and people seeking telehealth medical checkups will benefit from the ReConnect and Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee programs.

"Connectivity is critical to economic success in rural America," Vilsack said in a statement tallying the number of people who could be helped at about 31,000 in states also including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota and Texas.

The statement said the Department of Agriculture plans more spending on high-speed internet in coming weeks as part of a $65 billion Biden administration plan to expand affordable, high-speed internet to all communities in the U.S.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto joined Vilsack and Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator, to point to the effect the grants and loans are expected to have in the northern Nevada community of Lovelock, home to fewer than 2,000 people, and the Lovelock Indian Colony.

"There is a need for this connectivity on so many levels," Cortez Masto said, "whether it brings telehealth, telemedicine, e-learning, workforce development. A connection is so important for so many Nevadans."

Internet provider Uprise LLC will receive more than $27 million to connect almost 4,900 people, 130 businesses, 22 farms and seven public schools in Lovelock and surrounding Pershing County, officials said.

Cortez Masto, a Democrat seeking reelection in November, said federal funds will offer eligible Nevada residents a $30-per-month discount on their internet bill discount and up to $100 toward a computer.

Elsewhere, Midvale Telephone Co. will get $10.6 million to bring high-speed fiber-optic internet to people, businesses and farms in four central Idaho counties — Elmore, Blaine, Custer and Boise — and five southeast Arizona counties: Gila, Graham, Pinal, Cochise and Pima.

The Arkansas Telephone Co. will receive $12 million to connect almost 1,000 people, 10 businesses and 145 farms to high-speed internet in Searcy and Van Buren counties, with low-cost with voice and voice/data starter packages.

Alaska Power & Telephone, Unicom Inc. and Cordova Telephone Cooperative, combined, are slated to receive almost $55.4 million in to connect almost 3,300 people, 118 businesses and seven schools in remote areas by fiber-optic network.

In New Mexico, Continental Divide Electric Cooperative and ENMP Telephone Cooperative are due to receive a combined $18 million in grants to install affordable fiber networks, and Penasco Valley Telephone Cooperative will get a nearly $29 million loan to connect "socially vulnerable communities" in Chaves, Eddy, Lincoln and Otero counties.

Vilsack said the programs will particularly help residents in what he called "persistent poverty counties," where he said most have access to broadband, but about one in three don't have high-speed networks needed for telemedicine and distance learning.

He said the goal was "to do what is necessary to make sure every rural resident, regardless of ZIP code has access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet."

____

This story corrects the full name reference Cortez Masto in the 8th paragraph.

Highway double take: Albuquerque sign spelled without 'R' — Associated press

It made drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico do double takes.

A newly upgraded state Department of Transportation sign erected last week that pointed drivers toward Albuquerque misspelled the city's name, losing the "R."

People called and emailed the department to point out the mistake on the sign visible to drivers on the parallel highways, said Kimberly Gallegos, a department spokesperson.

A corrected sign went up this week, she said.

"I do not recall this happening before," Gallegos said. "But I honestly think this was just a simple mistake."

Albuquerque used to have another "R" in its name. According to the city's website, colonists were granted permission in 1706 by King Philip of Spain to establish a new community on the banks of the Rio Grande.

The colony's governor, Francisco Cuervo y Valdés, wrote a letter to Spain's Duke of Alburquerque to report that it had been named La Villa de Alburquerque in his honor.

The first "R" was dropped later, leaving Albuquerque with its current spelling, the city website said.