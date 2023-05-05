© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

StoryCorps: Kathleen Knoth and Kerry Callegari

KUNM | By Gus Tafoya
Published May 5, 2023 at 6:03 AM MDT
mby022528_g1.JPG
StoryCorps
Kathleen Knoth and Kerry Callegari

Kathleen Knoth and Kerry Callegari are sisters and first-generation college students.

In 1995 Kathleen founded the UNM Taos Library and has been serving the students since then as its Library Director. Kerry, now retired, sits down with Kathleen to share how meaningful it was to first go to school and how their parents had differing views on them pursuing an education.

Their conversation was recorded by StoryCorps, a national initiative to record and collect stories of everyday people. Excerpts were selected and produced by Gus Tafoya.

Tags
StoryCorps
Gus Tafoya
Gus Tafoya is a filmmaker, artist, writer and performer born and raised in Albuquerque New Mexico. They graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Arts in Film Production and plan to pursue dramatic writing in both film and theatre. Gus assists in development, programming operations, graphic design and more around the station. In the future, Gus hopes to continue producing new dramatic works that forward the understanding and situation of the contemporary New Mexican.
See stories by Gus Tafoya