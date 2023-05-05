StoryCorps: Kathleen Knoth and Kerry Callegari

Kathleen Knoth and Kerry Callegari are sisters and first-generation college students.

In 1995 Kathleen founded the UNM Taos Library and has been serving the students since then as its Library Director. Kerry, now retired, sits down with Kathleen to share how meaningful it was to first go to school and how their parents had differing views on them pursuing an education.

Their conversation was recorded by StoryCorps, a national initiative to record and collect stories of everyday people. Excerpts were selected and produced by Gus Tafoya.