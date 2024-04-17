WED: Judge rejects requests by tribes and activists seeking to block $10B transmission line, + More

US court rejects a request by tribes to block $10B energy transmission project in Arizona — Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request by Native American tribes and environmentalists to stop work on a $10 billion transmission line being built through a remote southeastern Arizona valley that will carry wind-generated electricity from New Mexico to customers as far away as California.

The project — approved in 2015 following a lengthy review — has been touted as the biggest U.S. electricity infrastructure undertaking since the Hoover Dam was built in the 1930s.

Two tribes joined with archaeologists and environmentalists in filing a lawsuit in January, accusing the U.S. Interior Department and Bureau of Land Management of refusing for nearly 15 years to recognize "overwhelming evidence of the cultural significance" of the remote San Pedro Valley to Native American tribes including the Tohono O'odham, Hopi, Zuni and San Carlos Apache Tribe.

The suit was filed after Pattern Energy received approval to transmit electricity generated by its SunZia wind farm in central New Mexico through the San Pedro Valley, east of Tucson.

The lawsuit called the valley "one of the most intact, prehistoric and historical ... landscapes in southern Arizona," and asked the court to issue restraining orders or permanent injunctions to halt construction.

In denying the motions, Judge Jennifer Zipps said the plaintiffs were years too late in bringing their claims and that the Bureau of Land Management had fulfilled its obligations to identify historic sites and prepare an inventory of cultural resources.

Tohono O'odham Attorney General Howard Shanker argued during a hearing in March that claims by federal land managers that they could not find any evidence of the valley's significance to area tribes was disingenuous at best. He referenced an academic book about the valley published by the University of Arizona Press and the declaration of a tribal member who once served as a cultural resource officer.

The transmission lines will forever transform "a place of beauty, prayer and solitude for generations of O'odham who want to connect with the spirits of their direct ancestors," Shanker said. "So the irreparable harm is clear."

Government representatives told the judge that the SunZia project is a key renewable energy initiative and that the tribes waited too long to bring their claims. They also argued that tribal representatives accompanied government officials in surveying the area in 2018 to identify and inventory any potential cultural resources.

Pattern Energy lawyers argued that more than 90% of the project had been completed and that there were no inadvertent discoveries of cultural sites in the valley. They told the judge that "through good planning" the sites that were identified have been avoided as crews cleared the ground for roads and pads where the transmission towers will be located.

The judge agreed, saying the record supports the Bureau of Land Management's assertion that the project route avoids direct impacts to cultural resources that were identified by the surveys.

Pattern Energy also argued that stopping work would be catastrophic, with any delay having a cascading effect that would compromise the project and the company's ability to get electricity to customers as promised in 2026.

SunZia expects the transmission line to begin commercial service in 2026, carrying more than 3,500 megawatts of wind power to 3 million people.

The San Pedro Valley represents a 50-mile (80-kilometer) stretch of the planned 550-mile (885-kilometer) conduit to carry electricity from wind farms in central New Mexico through Arizona and on to more populated areas in California. The project is among those that will bolster President Joe Biden's agenda for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Work started last year in New Mexico following years of negotiations that resulted in approval from the Bureau of Land Management. The route in New Mexico was modified after the U.S. Defense Department raised concerns about the effects of high-voltage lines on radar systems and military training operations.

In Arizona, work was halted briefly in November amid pleas by tribes to review environmental approvals for the San Pedro Valley. Construction resumed weeks later in what Tohono O'odham Chairman Verlon M. Jose characterized as "a punch to the gut."

During the March hearing, lawyers accused the federal government of stringing the tribes along with insinuations that more work would be done to survey the valley.

Hilary Tompkins, an attorney for Pattern Energy, described the consultation process over the last decade as comprehensive and said the plaintiffs had ample opportunities to raise their concerns.

"As construction continues, we remain committed to engaging in an open, good-faith effort to advance the goals of cultural resources protection, environmental stewardship and the clean energy transition," she said Tuesday.

The transmission line also is being challenged before the Arizona Court of Appeals. The court is being asked to consider whether state regulatory officials properly considered the benefits and consequences of the project.

Suspect arrested after allegedly killing a man at a northern New Mexico rest stop, stealing cars — Associated Press

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly killing a man at a northern New Mexico rest area, stealing a vehicle at knifepoint and leading state police on a car chase, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said 21-year-old Dorien Ray was arrested Monday on suspicion of numerous charges including first-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ray allegedly was driving a car reported stolen from Aurora, Colorado, when he stopped around 7 a.m. at a rest stop in Colfax County south of Raton.

Ray is accused of fatally stabbing a 79-year-old man while the victim's wife was in the bathroom, State Police said.

The Colorado couple was headed to Arizona before Ray drove off in their car.

The woman told police that the vehicle was gone when she came out of the bathroom, and her husband was on the ground covered in blood.

A State Police officer spotted the stolen vehicle on Interstate 25 in San Miguel County, and Ray was arrested after the pursuit ended.

Ray is from McComb, Mississippi, according to a criminal complaint.

Ray did not have an attorney assigned to his case as of Tuesday. But authorities said he should have a public defender at his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Vasquez calls out Republicans for ‘inaction’ on border policy - By Susan Dunlap, New Mexico Political Report

Democratic U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez who represents the 2nd Congressional District along the border, cosponsored a resolution yesterday calling out Republicans for inaction on border policy.

New Mexico Political Report’s Susan Dunlap reports the resolution says border policies have not been updated in nearly 40 years, and that the right to seek asylum is a central pillar in the U.S. immigration system. It also urges cooperation among jurisdictions and says that the U.S. should fully fund resources for immigration.

Vasquez says reform would help local economies by filling gaps in the workforce in fields like nursing, education, infrastructure and farm work. He said moderate Republicans need to be able to negotiate without “fear of retribution by their own party.”

Republicans have criticized Democrats over immigration issues. Vasquez is considered to be one of the most vulnerable Democrats in this year’s elections.

City plans to install 50 pallet homes at former MVD site - By Damon Scott, City Desk ABQ

The Albuquerque City Council agreed to allocate about a fifth of the opioid settlement funds the city has received toward developing a transitional housing campus for recovery featuring pallet homes.

City Desk ABQ’s Damon Scott reports the $5 million-dollar allocation passed in a 5-to-4 vote at a meeting yesterday.

The campus would include 50 pallet homes to be used for temporary housing and treatment for those experiencing addiction and homelessness.

City officials and advocates say the demand for housing like this is critical. Many in need of such services end up at already-strained overnight shelters that don’t offer addiction treatment.

The city says the $5 million-dollars goes towards the pallet homes, site preparation, and two years of operations.

The city now has the green light to purchase the pallet homes. It will also need to draft a contract for opioid treatment services before residents can move in.

Former transport officer sentenced to 30 years for raping NM detainee and others - By Nash Jones, KUNM News

A former prisoner transport officer for a private company has been sentenced to 30 years for raping multiple women who were detained awaiting trial. One of the survivors was being transported from Santa Fe, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The Office of U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez [oo-BY-ez] announced yesterday [TUES] that Marquet [mar-KET] Johnson will also serve five years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

Johnson previously admitted to raping a woman who was detained pending trial while transporting her from New Mexico to Colorado in 2019. Johnson worked for Inmate Services Corporation, driving people arrested elsewhere back to the state that issued their warrant.

According to the announcement, while stopped at a New Mexico gas station, Johnson threatened the woman with a “dangerous weapon” while sexually assaulting her in the back of the van after his partner stepped away.

Uballez’s Office says Johnson also admitted to raping two more women detained pending trial in other states while transporting them that same year.

Uballez said in a statement that “criminal defendants have a right to be treated with dignity,” and that a badge will not shield officers from justice who abuse their positions.

The FBI Albuquerque Field Office and Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

New Mexico sees drop in immigrants making it an outlier – Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News

New Mexico is the only state in the country to experience a decrease in its immigrant population over the last decade.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau found that the number of people born outside the country rose to more than 45 million between 2018 and 2022. That’s nearly 14% of the U.S. population.

In New Mexico, just over 9% of people were born in other countries — down from almost 10% in 2010.

University of New Mexico Associate Professor Loren Collingwood told the Journal it’s more likely the immigrant population has held constant, given the state’s small population and the margin of error. But, he added, the economy here is not as strong as California and Texas.

Chris Erickson, director of the Center for Border Economic Development at New Mexico State University, said the number of undocumented immigrants may have been under-reported. Many undocumented people may not want to talk to census workers. But, he added, the numbers here also reflect an economy with less disposable income compared to the national average.