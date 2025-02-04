Inside New Mexico’s first diversion program for people who aren’t competent to stand trial

This story was originally published by New Mexico In Depth.

James Ketcherside approached the bushes behind the Las Cruces fire station where the woman had been spending nights, bracing for resistance but determined to try.

She’d been on the streets for months, since a fight with her husband that ended in her arrest and expulsion from the family home. Her trim sweater and clean sneakers did not betray her circumstances, and she volunteered that she was 10 years sober. But the courts had recently stripped her of visitation rights for her children. As her emotions rose, her speech accelerated, each sentence running into the next.

“I worked so hard to get off of pills,” she said, beginning to cry. “The judge said that the only way I’m gonna get my kids back is if I get into some program and get help. And I’m like, I don’t need it.”

Ketcherside heard her out. “I know I don’t like people telling me what to do,” he said. “We’re not telling you what to do.”

An employee of the Doña Ana County Magistrate Court, Ketcherside helps manage the state’s first competency diversion program, for people charged with misdemeanors who have a mental illness and may be unable to understand legal proceedings or participate in their own defense.

Ted Alcorn / NM In Depth James Ketcherside has managed the Competency Diversion Pilot in Doña Ana County since June 2024. The state’s first, it is now being replicated in several other counties.

Typically, many such defendants who “raise competency” have their charges dismissed, then continue struggling unassisted with their illnesses, and face possible rearrest all over again. Now, as part of the pilot program, Ketcherside steers some of them towards services that can help with medications, housing, and whatever else they need to break the cycle. But he has few tools other than persuasion at his disposal.

Speaking to the woman over a low chain-link fence, he redirected her with a series of questions:

“What’s your ultimate goal?” “Where do you see yourself in the next few months?” “Maybe housing?”

And finally, “How about some treatment?”

Defendants with serious mental illnesses pose a fundamental challenge to the legal system: judges can’t hold people accountable if they are not cognizant of the world around them or the meaning of their actions.

But can they shepherd those people towards services to relieve their symptoms, stabilize their lives, and limit the friction they otherwise encounter with the people around them?

And should they force such services on the unwilling?

Last year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state legislature clashed over these questions. Frustrated that courts are dismissing charges against people with mental illnesses who raise competency, the governor wanted them ordered to treatment, and if necessary, jailed. Civil liberties and mental health advocates pushed back, arguing that locking up more people would do the opposite of help.

In the end, they agreed to fund Doña Ana’s competency diversion program and others like it around the state, appropriating about $3 million.

The programs are just starting and meant to be small, with space for a few dozen defendants at a time. But they give a preview of what courts can currently do for defendants who aren’t competent to stand trial — and their limits.

Mental illness and public safety are again a focus during this year’s legislative session, which kicked off Jan. 21. Funding for competency diversion programs like Doña Ana’s, and other mental health services, is on the table. And support is growing among lawmakers for a bill to push more arrestees with mental illness into treatment.

As Ketcherside said goodbye to the woman and got behind the wheel of his car, he said he considered the visit a success. She had agreed to catch an early-morning bus to an intake appointment at a local clinic — but she’d made such promises before. “We have to start making steps towards the right direction,” he said, “little by little.”

Falling through the cracks

Briana Zamora first noticed the problem in 2009 when she was a Bernalillo County Metro Court judge and each weekend arraigned people arrested for misdemeanor crimes. The dockets were huge, with around 6,000 cases assigned to her. But a small group had an outsize presence: those who were incompetent to stand trial, and were being arrested again and again.

“I would see the defendants come in, and I would recognize their faces and their names,” she said.

Defendants may raise competency for any number of reasons, mental illness being only one of them. Until they understand the court’s proceedings and can participate in their own defense, they cannot be prosecuted.

The small share who are charged with felonies and found dangerous can be sent to the state mental health hospital to have their competency “restored,” which takes months.

But for the defendants appearing before Zamora, most of whom had been charged with minor crimes, she was limited in what she could do. She’d typically dismiss the charges and invariably, they would be back. “We simply were doing nothing for these individuals.”

More than a decade later, when Zamora had risen to the state Supreme Court, she encouraged the Administrative Office of the Courts to put together some money to begin a pilot program to “divert” this group from prosecution, and connect them with programs that could help.

Last June, the courts established the first pilot in Doña Ana County, where prosecutors and defense attorneys were amenable to trying something new. The county’s Health and Human Services director Jamie Michael said that compared to New Mexico’s other counties, Doña Ana’s medium size put it in a sort of Goldilocks zone: “We have resources, but we’re still small enough where everybody knows each other. Those relationships are built.”

Additionally, the county has for years run one of the state’s only programs that allows family or clinicians of people with mental illness to petition the court to require them to undergo outpatient treatment, known as Assisted Outpatient Therapy (AOT). AOT, like competency diversion, aims to push people into treatment who are otherwise resistant to it, but is imposed with civil law, since participants have not been charged with crimes.

In practice, AOT also reaches a smaller group: Doña Ana’s program is funded to serve up to 40 people each year, whereas its competency diversion program is expected to serve double that number, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.

A day in court

At 8 a.m. on a mid-December Wednesday, Ketcherside was in the near-empty courthouse, reading through a list of 23 people arrested the previous day. A former corrections officer with a gentle demeanor, he referees football for a university league some weekends and is getting a graduate degree in social work on the side.

On his monitor, he could see which defendants had raised competence after previous arrests. The jail was also supposed to screen anyone arrested in the county for serious mental illness. People flagged by both processes could potentially benefit from the diversion program.

Among this group, however, only people facing a narrow set of charges are currently eligible to participate — misdemeanors, excluding DWIs — and no one qualified that day.

If Ketcherside isn’t visiting the jail to enroll new participants, he’s out on the streets connecting with people like the woman behind the firehouse. Then it’s up to local organizations to do the heavy-lifting necessary to manage their conditions.

One is La Clinica de Familia, a federally qualified health center that offers services through its Assertive Community Treatment program, led by social worker Maria Bagwell. Handling a caseload of 100 patients requires a team of over 20 people — including a nurse practitioner, therapists, and case managers — who meet the patients wherever they are in the city, day or night. Asked what would happen to the clients without their program, Bagwell ticked off the likely outcomes on her fingers: “Hospital, jail, death.”

Ted Alcorn / NM In Depth La Clinica de la Familia’s Assertive Community Treatment team in Las Cruces cares for nearly 100 patients with serious mental illness, wherever and whenever they need it. Maria Bagwell, who leads the team, calls it “a hospital without walls.”

Magistrate Judge Alexander Rossario, who oversees the competency diversion program, holds hearings every other week to check on participants who appear to be falling out of the program, and to get updates from court staff on how they are reeling them back in.

That afternoon’s hearing would be the final one for several people who participated throughout the fall, the program’s first graduates. The courtroom was nearly empty but on a wall-projection of a video conference, more than a dozen callers were visible. The judge allows participants to phone in, since few own cars, and being in the courtroom provokes anxiety for many.

Alex, a 26-year-old with a roman nose and a wispy blond beard, was one of the graduates. Three months earlier, after an argument with his grandfather had gotten physical, he’d been arrested and charged with attempted battery. “I don’t understand why something sets me off,” he said outside the courtroom, as his eyes roamed the hallway.

The manager of the supportive housing where he lived said he’d had a rocky start, punching a wall at one point and disappearing on a few occasions. But they’d made some adjustments to his medication, according to his grandfather, and it had stabilized him.

When Alex appeared before Rossario, the judge lifted up a folder and said, with the enthusiasm of a game show host, “We’re here to dismiss this case.”

Alex seemed perplexed. “So, I have no record at all?”

“It’s the work you did,” replied the judge. “Now do me a favor: don’t come back and see us.”

Other participants were not doing as well. The judge didn’t have much leverage, since he could return their case to the regular docket, but if they successfully raised competence their charges would likely be dismissed.

One participant had ceased responding to court staff entirely and his grandfather, who was losing sleep over his inability to locate him, had called in to plead his case. “I have a limited number of spaces and we have thousands of defendants,” said Rossario, removing the man from the program.

Another man’s name was called, in absentia. When court staff had approached him earlier that week, he’d responded with inappropriate words and the middle finger. The judge removed him as well.

A third no-show was living out of an animal shed behind his aunt’s house, the staffer said.

“The biggest obstacle is the unhoused,” said Rossario. “Those are the ones that are hard to find, the ones that aren’t engaged.”

Another participant, also homeless, had called in with a cell phone he could only use when connected to a free wireless network. Since enrolling in the diversion program, he’d missed an intake appointment at La Clinica de Familia and been re-arrested for criminal damage, and court staff were ready to cut him loose. But he told the judge he’d made a new appointment at the clinic after the holidays.

“I’m not going to pretend I understand the difficulty you’ve been going through, but I sympathize,” Rossario said, opting to give him another chance.

Ted Alcorn / NM In Depth At a December 2024 hearing of the Competency Diversion Pilot, several people who had enrolled in the program earlier in the year “graduated” and had their charges dismissed.

Changing the competency law

In eight months of operation, participation in the program has been modest. As of early February, Ketcherside said he and his colleagues had identified 293 arrestees with a history of raising competence who were showing signs of mental illness. But only 65 were charged with crimes that made them eligible to participate. (People charged with non-violent felonies might stand to benefit from the program but under current law are not allowed).

And of those, nearly half declined to participate, including one person who had been offered the program after each of five separate arrests, refusing it every time. Others failed to complete it. There were five graduates and 11 people currently enrolled.

No one involved believes there has been enough time to measure the program’s impact on the small group who have embraced it. But most agree it should ultimately be judged by whether participants are less likely to be arrested and more likely to accept services.

“It’s incumbent on the state to do a lot of evaluation of this program, because we need to learn,” said Michael, the county’s Health and Human Services director. Because incarceration and hospitalizations are costly, preventing even a few such instances would save money. The bar for success is fairly low, she reasoned, because the courts were doing so little before. “Even if you help one or two people, that’s one or two people that would not have had any help.”

But policymakers are not waiting for definitive results.

During the 2024 special session, the legislature appropriated funding to establish competency diversion programs in three more judicial districts. The 4th (San Miguel, Mora, and Guadalupe counties) and 12th (Otero and Lincoln counties) districts began enrolling participants last fall, and the 1st (Santa Fe, Rio Arriba, and Los Alamos counties) will establish a program after its AOT program is up and running.

This year, the governor and some legislators have argued that competency diversion is not sufficient, and are pushing to change the competency law itself.

In her State of the State address, Lujan Grisham called on the legislature “to reform criminal competency laws that let too many dangerous people remain on our streets.”

Competency is far from the only reason cases are dismissed, however. According to a report from the Legislative Finance Committee, only 2% of felonies are dismissed due to incompetence each year, and it ranks far behind errors in evidence collection and failures of witness cooperation in the number of cases it scuttles.

Democratic leaders have deferred to Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, to craft legislation. In mid-January she introduced House Bill 4, which would make it easier to direct arrestees who raise competence to some form of civil commitment. It would also broaden the definition of dangerousness, allowing judges to order more people criminally or involuntarily committed. Last week, the House Consumer & Public Affairs committee passed the bill unanimously, and the next day the governor announced she was supporting it.

Doña Ana’s competency diversion program is “great,” Chandler said in an interview, but “not sufficient.” Because people enter it voluntarily and don’t always follow through, many continue to treat the courts as a revolving door.

“I do believe sometimes the system has to be used to encourage people into treatment,” she said.

