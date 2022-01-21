Alice FordhamReporter
Alice Fordham joined the news team in 2022 after a career as an international correspondent, reporting for NPR from the Middle East and later Latin America and Europe. She also worked as a podcast producer for The Economist among other outlets, and tries to meld a love of sound and storytelling with solid reporting on the community. She grew up in the U.K. and has a small jar of Marmite in her kitchen for emergencies.
This week’s call for National Guard volunteers to act as substitute teachers in New Mexico’s classrooms is the first in the country. Officials, teachers and advocates say the unprecedented move is a response to a crisis that has left more than 1,000 teaching positions vacant as exhausted educators leave the profession and schools struggle to stay open.
In the marshes of southern Iraq, water buffalos provide a livelihood for people outside the reach of many of the country's problems. There are new efforts intended to boost local agriculture.
Protests against government corruption and dysfunction in the troubled south of Iraq have brought a threatening reaction from militias and shadowy groups with entrenched interests.
Women from Iraq's Yazidi minority get together to perform centuries-old sacred songs. They've survived captivity by ISIS and loved ones' deaths. "They are trying to heal," says a Yazidi politician.
Pope Francis is back at the Vatican after a historic trip to Iraq, the home of a dwindling but determined Christian community.
The pope spent the third day of his visit in the north of the country, where the Christian population is dwindling. He also prayed for the ethnic minority Yazidis, who were brutally targeted by ISIS.
On the second day of a landmark trip to Iraq, Pope Francis traveled to the the city of Najaf to meet Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, before visiting what is believed to be the birthplace of Abraham.
The pontiff arrived at Baghdad International Airport where he was greeted by the prime minister. During his four-day visit, Francis will focus on Iraq's ancient but dwindling Christian community.
Domestic tourism has been strong in Iraq's northern Kurdish region, but sites in more impoverished, insecure areas tend to be visited less. A few Iraqi tourism companies are trying to change that.
Many Iraqis — Christian and Muslim — say they are excited about the first papal visit to the country, raising hopes of religious tolerance in the face of extremist violence.