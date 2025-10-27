© 2025 KUNM
🎶 Public Radio Music Day 2025

KUNM
Published October 27, 2025 at 1:36 PM MDT

Live. Local. Essential.

At KUNM, we’re celebrating Public Radio Music Day on October 29 by turning up the volume on what makes us Live. Local. Essential.

From the artists we champion to the stories we share, this day is for the music lovers, the local legends, and you.

KUNM is proud to be part of this nationwide celebration of community-powered music. Tune in throughout the day for highlights from our Studio 505 live sessions, stories from your favorite DJs, and reflections on what public radio music means to our community.

We wouldn’t be who we are without the musicians who fill our airwaves — or listeners like you who keep the music alive.

How to Join the Celebration

Tune in October 29 for special programming throughout the day.

Share your story on Instagram @kunmmusic or leave a voice message using our SpeakPipe widget above.

Support your KUNM with a Contribution!

Public radio is one of the last places where music is curated by real people — not algorithms.

On October 29, we honor the voices, vibes, and venues that make our music scene thrive — and the stations like KUNM that bring them all together.

This is what Live. Local. Essential. sounds like.
  • KUNM Album Reviews
    (1500x330, AR: 4.545454545454546)Spotlighting what’s new, local, and worth turning up.Reviews from KUNM’s resident music nerds — DJs, volunteers, and local writers who live for discovery. From New Mexico legends and emerging artists to hidden gems and deep cuts, these album reviews celebrate the sounds that color our airwaves and connect our community.
  • Studio 505
    An eclectic mix of music, combining live performances, interviews, and DJ sets with an emphasis on the here and now - a celebration of this moment in music.