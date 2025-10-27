🎶 Public Radio Music Day 2025

Live. Local. Essential.

At KUNM, we’re celebrating Public Radio Music Day on October 29 by turning up the volume on what makes us Live. Local. Essential.

From the artists we champion to the stories we share, this day is for the music lovers, the local legends, and you.

KUNM is proud to be part of this nationwide celebration of community-powered music. Tune in throughout the day for highlights from our Studio 505 live sessions, stories from your favorite DJs, and reflections on what public radio music means to our community.

We wouldn’t be who we are without the musicians who fill our airwaves — or listeners like you who keep the music alive.

How to Join the Celebration

Tune in October 29 for special programming throughout the day.

Share your story on Instagram @kunmmusic or leave a voice message using our SpeakPipe widget above.

Support your KUNM with a Contribution!

Public radio is one of the last places where music is curated by real people — not algorithms.

On October 29, we honor the voices, vibes, and venues that make our music scene thrive — and the stations like KUNM that bring them all together.

This is what Live. Local. Essential. sounds like.

