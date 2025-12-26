What’s being considered and why

What’s happening?

KUNM is proposing updates to its program schedule that would take effect early in the first quarter of 2026, pending review by the KUNM Radio Board.

Why?

KUNM exists to solve community problems, by informing, entertaining and involving the community. For 10 years, KUNM has advanced a news-forward strategy to counteract shrinking local news coverage across New Mexico, because when communities lose access to reliable local reporting, accountability weakens and civic participation drops. KUNM is here to counter that.

Why now?

KUNM operates the largest nonprofit newsroom in the state, and about half of our full-time staff is dedicated to news and public affairs. To be responsible stewards of donor-supported journalism and public funding, we need to ensure that local news airs during the hours when the most listeners are tuned in.

How?

The proposed schedule would:

Put more local news into peak weekday listening hours

Move some programs to new time slots

Add new programs

Shift some offerings to digital-first access

Make minor changes to Sunday schedule

What won’t change?

KUNM’s mission, commitment to public service and dedication to meeting listener needs.

Your role

These changes are not final. We are sharing them now so you can review the proposal and provide feedback before decisions are made.

Share your thoughts at feedback@kunm.org. You can also leave a message at ‪(505) 585-5542‬.

Additions and Modifications

Removals and Modifications

