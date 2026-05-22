A special benefit for KUNM

Event Overview

KUNM invites you to an exclusive live conversation with NPR’s Mara Liasson, one of the most respected and incisive voices in American political journalism. This special event offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from a journalist who has spent decades reporting from the center of national power.

As the national political correspondent for NPR since the early 1990s, Mara Liasson has covered the evolving political landscape through multiple presidential administrations, pivotal elections, government shutdowns, and defining social movements. Known for her clarity, credibility, and sharp analysis, she brings a uniquely informed perspective on the forces shaping our democracy today.

Why Attend



Insightful Conversation: Gain a deeper understanding of current political dynamics and the role of journalism in a rapidly changing media environment.

Gain a deeper understanding of current political dynamics and the role of journalism in a rapidly changing media environment. Community Engagement: Connect with fellow listeners and supporters who value independent, fact-based reporting.

Connect with fellow listeners and supporters who value independent, fact-based reporting. Support Public Radio: Your attendance directly supports KUNM 89.9 FM and its mission to provide trusted news, diverse music, and meaningful programming to New Mexico communities.

Supporting KUNM

This event is a benefit for KUNM, your favorite local public radio station. By attending, you help sustain the journalism and storytelling that inform, inspire, and connect our region.

Be part of an evening that celebrates the power of public media and thoughtful dialogue. We look forward to seeing you there.