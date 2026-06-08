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Evanescence's Amy Lee says new album 'Sanctuary' is about 'breaking through the lies'

NPR | By Michael Levitt,
Tinbete ErmyasAilsa Chang
Published June 8, 2026 at 1:52 PM MDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Amy Lee, lead singer of the band Evanescence, about their new album, Sanctuary.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Tinbete Ermyas
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.