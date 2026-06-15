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U.S. and Iran reach an agreement, but details remain scant

NPR | By Greg Myre,
Danielle Kurtzleben
Published June 15, 2026 at 3:15 PM MDT

President Trump says a deal had been reached to prolong a ceasefire with Iran and open the Strait of Hormuz, but many challenges remain.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.