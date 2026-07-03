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How Texas BBQ deals with rising beef prices

NPR | By Linah Mohammad,
Scott DetrowChristopher Intagliata
Published July 3, 2026 at 1:55 PM MDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Texas Monthly barbeque editor Daniel Vaughn about rising beef prices and how Texas barbecue joints are dealing with it.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata