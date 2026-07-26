© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Tim Kaine calls continued war with Iran 'a bad idea' and 'unaffordable'

NPR | By Debbie Elliott,
Christopher Harland-DunawayMichael Levitt
Published July 26, 2026 at 2:46 PM MDT

NPR's Debbie Elliot speaks with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia about his continued opposition to the U.S. war with Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
Christopher Harland-Dunaway
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Click here to sign up today!