It is our great honourand privilege to extend a warm welcome to you for the 2nd Global Summit on Neurology and Brain Disorders, scheduled to be held on October 19–20, 2026 in Rome, Italy.

Centered around the theme, “Advancing Neurological Science and Innovation for a Healthier Brain and Better Future,”. This prestigious conference aims to bring together adiverse community of neurologists, neuroscientists, psychiatrists, researchers, academicians, clinicians, healthcare professionals, and industry experts fromacross the world. As neurological disorders continue to pose significant global health challenges, the need for collaborative research, innovation, and knowledge exchange has never been more crucial.