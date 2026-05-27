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5th Annual Albu-Crazy Film Fest Fundraiser

5th Annual Albu-Crazy Film Fest Fundraiser

Albu-Crazy Film Fest Fundraiser is an annual film screening event to help fundraise the community film program the OffSet Web Series with The NM Film Foundation non profit, as well as showcase local filmmakers’ film projects to a live audience.

Albq-Crazy Film Fest fundraiser is in its 5th year showing off amazing indie talent. They love to show Albuquerque the diverse film art and talent that is around and growing. After the showing, there will be a Q & A session with the filmmakers and the audience gets to have all their curiosity fulfilled. G.I. Joe Lonesome and Tina Timelord from OffSet will be hosting.

WHEN: Friday, June 5, at 6 PM
WHERE: FUSION | The Cell
700 1st St. NW, Downtown ABQ
TICKETS: $10 in advance, $15 on the day of

FUSION
$10 Advance, $15 Day Of
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
FUSION
700 1st St NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505.766.9412
info@fusionnm.org
https://www.fusionnm.org/home