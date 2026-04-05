We are thrilled to invite healthcare professionals, researchers, educators, and industry experts from around the globe to join us for this transformative event 6th Global Congress on Digital Health, Future Nursing and Patient Care (DIGITAL HEALTH 2027) during February 01–02, 2027 at Bangkok, Thailand. With a focus on digital health, nursing education, and patient care, this congress promises to be a platform for cutting-edge discussions, innovative ideas, and collaborative learning.

The main theme is "Care. Connected", this year in order to maintain the reinforcement of continuous quality improvement, provide patient safety, discuss the necessity of new practices and to make experts out of people who work on the field by increasing their knowledge and skills.

Our carefully curated program features a diverse range of topics, encompassing the latest advancements in digital health technologies, the evolving landscape of nursing education, and the ever-important patient-centered care approaches. Renowned speakers, industry leaders, and subject matter experts will grace our stage to share their expertise, insights, and research findings.

Beyond the enriching educational opportunities, our congress provides a unique networking environment, fostering connections among professionals in various healthcare disciplines. Engage in meaningful discussions, forge new partnerships, and exchange knowledge with like-minded individuals who share a passion for improving healthcare delivery.

Mark your calendars and make plans to join us at the 6th Global Congress on Digital Health, Future Nursing, and Patient Care. Together, let us shape the future of healthcare, embrace innovation, and enhance patient outcomes.

We look forward to welcoming you to Bangkok, Thailand for this exceptional gathering of healthcare professionals from around the world.

For more details please visit: https://globalnursingconferences.org/

