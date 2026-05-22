ABQ FRINGE Festival

A lo-fi, eclectic array of new material, diverse in style, content, and media. Experience contemporary dance and movement-based experimental theater from artists across New Mexico, New York, and Los Angeles. Organized and facilitated by contemporary dancers and producers Elyse Fahey and Madrone Matysiak, with playwright Erik Ehn, in affiliation with the National Institute of Flamenco's 39th annual Festival Flamenco Alburquerque.