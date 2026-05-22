ABQ FRINGE Festival
ABQ FRINGE Festival
A lo-fi, eclectic array of new material, diverse in style, content, and media. Experience contemporary dance and movement-based experimental theater from artists across New Mexico, New York, and Los Angeles. Organized and facilitated by contemporary dancers and producers Elyse Fahey and Madrone Matysiak, with playwright Erik Ehn, in affiliation with the National Institute of Flamenco's 39th annual Festival Flamenco Alburquerque.
The Elizabeth Waters Center for Dance
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jun 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
ABQ FRINGE and Festival Flamenco Alburquerque 39
505-999-0692
info@abqfringe.com
Artist Group Info
ABQ Fringe
info@abqfringe.com
The Elizabeth Waters Center for Dance
301 Yale Blvd NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
5052774332
theatre@unm.edu