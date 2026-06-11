For the third year in a row, ABQ Indie Film Festival is coming to FUSION | 708 on Friday, June 19, at 6 PM (Doors at 5:30 PM)!

Cinema has a rare ability to compress time and collapse borders. This year, the ABQ Indie Film Festival pairs a deeply intimate feature-length documentary with a tightly composed block of five short films. Together, they create a vibrant artistic tapestry of independent storytelling—moving seamlessly from sharp narrative fiction and abstract animation to piercing documentaries that capture iconic cultural history.

On June 19, filmmakers and audiences will come together at FUSION in downtown Albuquerque for an evening of inspiring films and fresh perspectives from around the world. Doors open at 5:30 PM. Come discover unforgettable stories and experience the creativity and passion that drive independent filmmaking.

SCHEDULE

Slot 1: 6:00–7:30 PM

Break: 7:30–7:45 PM

Slot 2: 7:45–9:10 PM

Winners' Announcement: 9:10–9:20 PM

Tickets are $5!