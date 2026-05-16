Zeitgeist Dance Theatre's 2026 premiere concert marks the culmination of the company's fifth summer season and an ambitious three-week residency rooted in creation, collaboration, and artistic exchange. Under the leadership of award-winning Artistic Director Francisco Gella, ZDT has established itself as an electrifying, world-class contemporary dance company with its home in New Mexico and a reach that extends globally.

This year's production includes more than 75 diverse artists and features six contemporary dance works by Livona Ellis (Vancouver, BC), Francisco Gella (Santa Fe), Vladimir Conde Reche (Brazil/Albuquerque), Jessica Miller Tomlinson (Chicago), and Madison Falconer (Los Angeles/Traverse City, MI), brought to life by a dynamic cast of dancers from across New Mexico and around the world. Together, these artists reflect ZDT's commitment to excellence, innovation, and establishing New Mexico as a vital​, welcoming gathering place for contemporary dance.

Rooted in the spirit, landscape, and creative energy of the Desert Southwest, while shaped by diverse national and international perspectives, this concert offers an evening of powerful new work that is both locally grounded and globally resonant. The result is a vibrant celebration of artistry, connection, culture, and the ​impact of Zeitgeist Dance Theatre's creative vision.

https://lensic.org/events/an-evening-of-contemporary-dance/

Date and time: Saturday, August 1, 2026 7:30 PM- 9:00 PM

Location: Lensic Performing Arts Center

Reserved seat ticketing:

Regular:

$85 / $65 / $45

Student:

$70 / $50 / $30

*Student ticket eligibility is limited to individuals currently enrolled in K–12 schools or postsecondary colleges and universities.

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Dance

Date and Time: Saturday August 01, 2026 at 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Venue details: Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 West San Francisco Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico, 87501, United States