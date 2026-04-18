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Anarchy in the US

Anarchy in the US

Join us for one hell of a punk rock burlesque show! If you’re sick of the system, join us for a night of chaos as we protest through art!. Anarchy is beautiful when done the right way and art IS political, so come out and enjoy the various performances by these talented artists!

Albuquerque Press Club
$12-$30
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Zia Sandia Productions LLC
5052210620
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
ziasandia.com

Artist Group Info

Zia Sandia
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
ziasandia.com
Albuquerque Press Club
201 Highland Park Circle SE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105
http://www.abqpressclub.com/