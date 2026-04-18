Anarchy in the US
Anarchy in the US
Join us for one hell of a punk rock burlesque show! If you’re sick of the system, join us for a night of chaos as we protest through art!. Anarchy is beautiful when done the right way and art IS political, so come out and enjoy the various performances by these talented artists!
Albuquerque Press Club
$12-$30
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Zia Sandia Productions LLC
5052210620
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Zia Sandia
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
Albuquerque Press Club
201 Highland Park Circle SEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87105