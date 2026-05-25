Clarinet Classic
Clarinet Classic
The program features Mozart and contemporaries on classical period instruments. Featuring guest clarinetist Thomas Carroll, violinists Elizabeth Blumenstock and Stephen Redfield, violist Jeffrey Smith, and cellist Katie Rietman.
New Mexico School for the Arts
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Market Music/Severall Friends
5059309393
manager@severallfriends.org
New Mexico School for the Arts
500 Montezuma AveSanta Fe, New Mexico
8179082766
manager@severallfriends.org