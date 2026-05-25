© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clarinet Classic

Clarinet Classic

The program features Mozart and contemporaries on classical period instruments. Featuring guest clarinetist Thomas Carroll, violinists Elizabeth Blumenstock and Stephen Redfield, violist Jeffrey Smith, and cellist Katie Rietman.

New Mexico School for the Arts
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Market Music/Severall Friends
5059309393
manager@severallfriends.org
http://www.severallfriends.org
New Mexico School for the Arts
500 Montezuma Ave
Santa Fe, New Mexico
8179082766
manager@severallfriends.org
severallfriends.org