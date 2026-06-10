Congregation Albert Sisterhood Annual Rummage Sale at Congregation Albert starting on June 25, 2026 at 5:00pm-8:00pm ($4 entry) and continuing for a free entry fee on 6/26/26 9:00 am-2:00 pm, 6/28/26 9:00 am-3:00 pm, June 29 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (Half-price sale)

A Treasure Hunters' Paradise!!!