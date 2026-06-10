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Congregation Albert Sisterhood Annual Rummage Sale

Congregation Albert Sisterhood Annual Rummage Sale

Congregation Albert Sisterhood Annual Rummage Sale at Congregation Albert starting on June 25, 2026 at 5:00pm-8:00pm ($4 entry) and continuing for a free entry fee on 6/26/26 9:00 am-2:00 pm, 6/28/26 9:00 am-3:00 pm, June 29 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (Half-price sale)
A Treasure Hunters' Paradise!!!

Congregation Albert
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jun 29, 2026.

Event Supported By

Congregation Albert Sisterhood
505-281-3111
Sisterhood@congregationalbert.org
Congregation Albert
3800 Louisiana Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110