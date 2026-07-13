FUSION presents LOS DREAMERS

FUSION presents a one-night-only staged reading of Los Dreamers, a timely and sharp-witted, political rom-com written and directed by Mónica Sánchez.

The exclusive performance will take place on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 7:00 PM at FUSION | 708 in downtown Albuquerque.

Los Dreamers follows Scoobi, an undocumented law student and love-child of the Zapatista rebellion. Desperate to complete her degree, Scoobi and her mother, Petra—a former revolutionary—conspire to secure her future through a marriage-of-inconvenience to Dylan, an "all-American citizen." Together, this odd trio must navigate personal and political borders under the looming threat of deportation.

The event marks a unique opportunity for theater lovers to experience the raw energy of a timely story set in Albuquerque, NM, brought to life by local artists under the precise direction of the playwright herself.

Los Dreamers stars Benjamin Erickson, Michael Lovato, Rudy Miera, Mariah Montoya, Xiomara Quiñones, Milton Quintero, Xóchitl Santillán Reyna, and Jacqueline Torres.

What: Los Dreamers (A Staged Reading)

When: Friday, July 31, 2026, at 7:00 PM (One Night Only)

Where: FUSION | 708, 708 1st St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Admission: Pay What You Wish

Los Dreamers was a finalist for the National Latinx Playwriting Award; a semi-finalist for the Bay Area Playwrights Festival; and a winner of the Rosa Parks and the Kennedy Center Latinx Distinguished Achievement Awards. It was also featured as one of the best unproduced plays of 2019 by the 50 Playwrights Project, as well as making the Kilroys list in 2020. Most recently (2026) Los Dreamers was produced at the University of Eugene, Oregon directed by Malek Najar. Los Dreamers has received developmental support from the Black Swan Lab at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival; the inaugural Ingenio Milagro Play Festival; and as a workshop production at the Linnell Festival of New Work at the University of New Mexico, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene. It was published by NoPassport Press in 2022.