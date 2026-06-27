FUSION Theatre Company presents GAZING
FUSION Theatre Company presents GAZING
FUSION Theatre Company presents GAZING from July 16–19, in partnership with the Albuquerque Museum. GAZING is a theatrical exploration of POV within the art world, the intimately personal interior, and the “unadulterated” realm of childhood. Journey through the landscapes of the brain, the soul, the heart, and the collective. Conceived and Directed by Laurie Thomas. Starring Imani Caldwell, Ashley Deleona & Wendy Scott.
More info TBA
Thanks to The City of Albuquerque, tickets are FREE or Pay What You Wish, and all are welcome to come be inspired!
Albuquerque Museum
Pay What You Wish
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
FUSION
(505) 766-9412
Admin@FUSIONabq.org
Albuquerque Museum
2000 Mountain Rd NWAlbuquerque , New Mexico 87104
(505) 243-7255