FUSION Theatre Company presents GAZING from July 16–19, in partnership with the Albuquerque Museum. GAZING is a theatrical exploration of POV within the art world, the intimately personal interior, and the “unadulterated” realm of childhood. Journey through the landscapes of the brain, the soul, the heart, and the collective. Conceived and Directed by Laurie Thomas. Starring Imani Caldwell, Ashley Deleona & Wendy Scott.

More info TBA

Thanks to The City of Albuquerque, tickets are FREE or Pay What You Wish, and all are welcome to come be inspired!