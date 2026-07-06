Hella Fresh Fun Run

Kick off your summer with the Hella Fresh 5K Fun Run! Start your season fresh and throw it back to the 90s with a fun run (or walk) along the North Diversion Channel! 90s attire is highly encouraged, so break out those neon windbreakers, scrunchies, and retro shades and meet us at Canteen.

This all-ages event starts and finishes at Canteen Brewhouse: 2381 Aztec Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107

$35 (early bird), Registration includes:

• 5K Run/Walk

• Hella Fresh swag

• Snacks

• Pint of your choice

Bomb Bloody Mary Bar- $14

Mimosa Bar- $12

Both can be added to your registration purchase or ordered on the day of.

Kids and dogs are welcome!

• Anyone under 21 must be with a parent or guardian at all times while at the Brewhouse.

• Dogs must be on leash at all times.

When- Sunday, August 2nd

Registration- 8-8:45am, Run Starts- 9am

Come get Hella Fresh with us!