High Desert Heatwave presents: Nud-I-Tease

Nud-I-Tease is more than a show. It's the first fundraiser showcase for High Desert Heatwave Fiesta, the collectively produced burlesque, drag, and draglesque festival we've been building for New Mexico. Our cast is all NM talent. Our team has decades of combined time on these stages. And on July 25 at The Launchpad, we're showing you exactly what this community is made of. Doors 7 PM · Show 8 PM · 21+ · $20 GA / $30 VIP