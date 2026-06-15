High Desert Heatwave presents: Nud-I-Tease
High Desert Heatwave presents: Nud-I-Tease
Nud-I-Tease is more than a show. It's the first fundraiser showcase for High Desert Heatwave Fiesta, the collectively produced burlesque, drag, and draglesque festival we've been building for New Mexico. Our cast is all NM talent. Our team has decades of combined time on these stages. And on July 25 at The Launchpad, we're showing you exactly what this community is made of. Doors 7 PM · Show 8 PM · 21+ · $20 GA / $30 VIP
Launchpad
$20-$30
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
High Desert Heatwave
theteam@highdesertheatwave.com
Launchpad
618 Central AVE SWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102