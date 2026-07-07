"If These Walls Could Talk: Stories of our Ancestors" with Taos Walking Tours

Meet Dr. Theresa “Tessa” Córdova at Harwood Museum of Art to begin this hour and a half historic walking tour from Ledoux Street to Taos Plaza. Ticket includes Harwood Museum Day Pass. No video recording. Historic Walking Tour tickets cost $20 per person. Taos Walking Tours accepts cash or Venmo. Due at the end of the tour. Museum admission varies. Members are always free.

About Taos Walking Tours

In 1987, Arsenio Córdova purchased Taos Walking Tours, a perfect fit with his education in history and the area in which he lived as a tenth-generation Taoseño. His main goal included sharing sites and individuals of special significance to the history of the area. Arsenio understood the importance of sharing the history of the area in an entertaining, factual and respectful manner and his presentations reflected these beliefs. For many years, the educator-musician and community activist shared an insider’s point of view with scheduled tours and step-on guide service. Arsenio Córdova personally trained his family members with his vision to maintain and honor historical integrity. The Córdova family tour guides also possess advanced degrees and a passion for sharing the excitement that is the Taos community.

Photo by Jaelyn DeMaria, PhD.