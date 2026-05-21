IFAM Insider Talk with Nevada Wier & Boyd Matson

Join award-winning photographer Nevada Wier in conversation with Boyd Matson, longtime host of the series National Geographic Explorer and a spokesperson for the National Geographic Society. Nevada Wier is a multiple award-winning photographer specializing in documenting the remote corners of the world and the cultures that inhabit them. She is recognized for her creative and intimate approach to people, as well as her intriguing infrared images. She has been published in numerous national and international publications, including: National Geographic, National Geographic Traveler, National Geographic Adventure, Geo, Islands, NY Times Magazine, Outside, and Smithsonian.