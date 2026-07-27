Illiterati: Gen X Book Club will meet at FUSION on Sunday, August 2, from 11 AM–1 PM. This month’s book club is on The Fraud by Zadie Smith.

According to The New York Times, Smith's "new novel, 'The Fraud,' is based on a celebrated 19th-century criminal trial, but it keeps one eye focused clearly on today's political populism." According to the Los Angeles Times, "Not only is [the novel] set in 19th century England with a sprawling cast of characters high and low, but Charles Dickens himself makes an appearance, charming everyone except those who envy his success. But there's more to this brilliant new entry in Smith's catalog than a simple literary romp."

The Fraud by Zadie Smith has garnered accolades. It was selected as a New York Times book of the year 2023, a New Yorker magazine 2023 book of the year, and a Washington Post hardcover bestseller in December 2023.

﻿Illiterati: Gen X Book Club is a media-positive book group. Audiobookers and Podcasters are welcome too. Prepare yourself for lively, non-disrespectful discussion. BYO snacks and drinks!

This book club is FREE and open to the public!