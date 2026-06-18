The International Congress on Natural Products, Botanicals & Herbal Drug Discovery (NP Discovery 2027) is an upcoming global scientific event scheduled for March 22–24, 2027, in Singapore with online participation available worldwide. This hybrid congress is dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange in the rapidly evolving fields of natural products, medicinal plants, herbal therapeutics, and botanical drug discovery.

Natural Products Conference will provide a comprehensive platform for discussing current research and future opportunities related to phytochemistry, pharmacognosy, ethnomedicine, natural product biotechnology, nutraceutical science, and plant-based pharmaceutical development. The congress seeks to connect researchers and professionals working to identify, evaluate, and develop bioactive compounds for healthcare applications.

The Natural Products Conference 2027 will feature expert keynote presentations, oral communications, poster sessions, and panel discussions addressing diverse themes in natural product science. Participants will explore advances in extraction technologies, analytical methods, herbal product standardization, clinical research, quality control strategies, and regulatory requirements for botanical medicines.

A key objective of the congress is to promote interdisciplinary collaboration among academic researchers, healthcare practitioners, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, and policymakers. By encouraging scientific exchange and international partnerships, the event aims to accelerate the translation of natural product research into practical healthcare solutions.

Herbal Drug Discovery Conference offers an exceptional opportunity for professionals and students to stay informed about emerging discoveries, technological innovations, and global developments in herbal drug discovery. The congress invites worldwide participation from those interested in advancing scientific understanding and supporting the development of effective, sustainable, and evidence-based natural health products.

