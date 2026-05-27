IPCC Family Story Time
IPCC Family Story Time
Family Story Time at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center library is a chance for children and families to gather, share stories and activities relating to Native American culture, history, and storytelling traditions.
Free for children and adult family member. For more information please call (505) 843-7270.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com