Lammas Sound Bath at the Netherwoods AUGUST 2

There are places that invite a different kind of journey, measured not in distance, but in discovery. The Netherwoods is one, a living, breathing sanctuary, continually shaped as much by the people and gatherings shared under its trees as by the vision and lifetime of dance and creations of Romy Keegan.

Join Romy & Douglas for an immersive evening where sound and the spirit of place combine to create an always intimate, one-of-a-kind, memorable experience unique to the season.

Allow the layered tones of crystal singing bowls, gong(s), handmade chimes, and other specialized instruments to guide you towards inward reflection and outward radiance, grace, and presence.

For those who have not joined an event at the Netherwoods, reserve your spot early and discover what sound healing at this special spot can be for you. Arrive in wonder, depart poised!

Sunday, August 2 at 6:30pm

Netherwoods - Please bring your comfort items (mat/comforter/pillow/light blanket) and avoid strong fragrances. Thank you.

Location: Los Arboles Ave. NW ABQ/Valley (Address provided upon registration)