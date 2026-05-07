LECTURE by Benjamin Radford: "AMERICA THE FEARFUL -- Media and the Marketing of National Panics

Benjamin Radford, deputy editor of the Skeptical Inquirer science magazine, will talk about how national panics related to crime, immigrants, social decay and other perceived threats have become pervasive in the United States. Combining media literacy, folklore, investigative journalism, psychology, neuroscience, and critical thinking approaches, Radford reveals the powerful—and often unrecognized—role that fear plays in clouding perceptions about (and thwarting progress in) the United States and around the world.