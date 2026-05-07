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LECTURE by Benjamin Radford: "AMERICA THE FEARFUL -- Media and the Marketing of National Panics

LECTURE by Benjamin Radford: "AMERICA THE FEARFUL -- Media and the Marketing of National Panics

Benjamin Radford, deputy editor of the Skeptical Inquirer science magazine, will talk about how national panics related to crime, immigrants, social decay and other perceived threats have become pervasive in the United States. Combining media literacy, folklore, investigative journalism, psychology, neuroscience, and critical thinking approaches, Radford reveals the powerful—and often unrecognized—role that fear plays in clouding perceptions about (and thwarting progress in) the United States and around the world.

Albuquerque Museum
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

Humanists New Mexico
7136145067
paul@humanistsnm.org
humanistsnm.org
Albuquerque Museum
2000 Mountain Rd NW
Albuquerque , New Mexico 87104
(505) 243-7255
https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum