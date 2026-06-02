Mirah Solo Show at FUSION

FUSION is happy to welcome Mirah to the stage in FUSION | The Cell on Wednesday, June 24, at 7 PM!

Indie singer-songwriter legend Mirah will perform songs from her new album, Dedication, along with songs from her extensive back catalogue.

Mirah Yom Tov Zeitlyn lives in Brooklyn, New York, where she works as a songwriter, performer, producer, and mom.

Since starting out in the late 1990’s, she has released over a dozen solo and collaborative recordings on various independent labels including K Records, Kill Rock Stars, Absolute Magnitude Recordings, Double Double Whammy, and 7e.p., and toured solo and with countless iterations of her own band in concert halls, music clubs, and punk basements all across North America, Japan, and Europe.

Recent releases include Dedication (2026), Understanding (2018), and 2020’s 20th anniversary reissue of her first full-length record, You Think It’s Like This But Really It’s Like This.

Mirah has dedicated her creative process to investigating the complicated intersections between individuals and communities, believing that with deeper understanding of each other, the seeds of a more beautiful and less violent world are planted.

“Mirah propels her magical, three-dimensional spaces with her clear beacon of a voice and instrumentation that slips from whisper-in-your-ear intimacy to rushing, tumbling aural avalanches.” —New York Press

TICKETS: $15–$25 sliding scale