Harwood Museum of Art invites you to join us for Mystery Cabaret, an all-ages interactive theater event written and directed by local playwright, John Biscello! Can you solve the mystery of who stole an important work of art from Pursuit of Happiness: GI Bill in Taos? Featuring mocktails by Rolling Still and a dessert bar, this promises to be a night at the museum unlike any other. Costumes highly encouraged.

Actors: Sierra Lindsey-Biscello, Erica Christie, Amber Vasquez, Caitlin Alexander, Shintaro Yokoyama, Susan Nuss, and Charlie Brown.

Image: Community Day, November 2025. Pursuit of Happiness: GI Bill in Taos, September 27, 2025–May 31, 2026. Harwood Museum of Art. Photo: Shayla Blatchford Photography.