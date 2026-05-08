Mystery Cabaret
Mystery Cabaret
Harwood Museum of Art invites you to join us for Mystery Cabaret, an all-ages interactive theater event written and directed by local playwright, John Biscello! Can you solve the mystery of who stole an important work of art from Pursuit of Happiness: GI Bill in Taos? Featuring mocktails by Rolling Still and a dessert bar, this promises to be a night at the museum unlike any other. Costumes highly encouraged.
Actors: Sierra Lindsey-Biscello, Erica Christie, Amber Vasquez, Caitlin Alexander, Shintaro Yokoyama, Susan Nuss, and Charlie Brown.
Image: Community Day, November 2025. Pursuit of Happiness: GI Bill in Taos, September 27, 2025–May 31, 2026. Harwood Museum of Art. Photo: Shayla Blatchford Photography.
Harwood Museum of Art
$15 - $75
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through May 23, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com