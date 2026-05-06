Sanctuary Cinema FREE Film Screening

Join Sanctuary Cinema, in collaboration with W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Expora, and Xstudio, at FUSION on Thursday, May 28, at 5:30 PM, for a community screening of GATHER:

Illumine Presents In association with Ager Meillier Films and First Nations Institute

A film by Sanjay Rawal

Director: Sanjay Rawal Producer: Tanya Meillier

Website: www.gather.film Instagram @gatherfilmproject Facebook @gatherfilm

Executive Producers: Jason Momoa, Brian Mendoza, Jennifer Buffett, Wendy Schmidt, Christine Schantz. GATHER is a 74 minute feature documentary.

GATHER is an intimate portrait of a growing movement amongst Indigenous Americans to reclaim their spiritual and cultural identities through obtaining sovereignty over their ancestral food systems, while battling against the historical trauma brought on by centuries of genocide.

SYNOPSIS: Gather follows the stories of natives on the frontlines of a growing movement to re connect with spiritual and cultural identities that were devastated by genocide. Am indigenous chef embarks on an ambitious project to reclaim ancient food ways on the Apache reservation; in South Dakota a gifted Lakota high school student, raised on a buffalo ranch, is proving her tribes native wisdom through her passion for science; and a group of young men of the Yurok tribe in Northern California are struggling to keep their culture alive and rehabilitate the habitat of their sacred salmon. All these stories combine to show how the reclaiming and recovery of ancient food ways is a way forward for native Americans to bring back health and vitality to their people.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 28

5:30 PM: Doors

6:00 PM: Film Screening

7:30 PM: Panel + Discussion