Sanctuary Cinema FREE Film Screening
Sanctuary Cinema FREE Film Screening
Join Sanctuary Cinema, in collaboration with the City of Albuquerque, and High Desert Playback for a community film screening of HUMMINGBIRDS and WHO I AM NOT on Thursday, June 18, at 5:30 PM. This special screening includes High Desert Playback as the panel. HDP will be playing back the stories from the audience.
HUMMINGBIRDS (FUll SCREENING)
By Estefanía Contreras & Silvia Del Carmen Castaños
Silvia and Beba tell their own coming-of-age story, transforming their hometown on the Texas-Mexico border into a wonderland of creative expression and activist hijinks. Filmed collaboratively over the final summer of their fleeting youth, their cinematic self-portrait celebrates the power of friendship and joy as tools of survival and resistance.
Watch Trailer Here.
WHO I AM NOT (20-MINUTE EXERPT ONLY)
By Tünde Skovrán & Skovran Tunde
A taboo-breaking story about two South African intersex people trying to find out what or who determines which gender they should consider themselves to be.
Watch Trailer Here.
PANELISTS: High Desert Playback
SCHEDULE
Thursday, June 18, 2026
5:30 PM: Arrival
6:00 PM: Dinner
6:30 PM: screening
7:45 PM: Panel/performance
Learn more about Sanctuary Cinema in this conversation between Sanctuary Cinema founders, shiloh burton and Luis Peña-Álvarez, and FUSION staff writer, Rudolfo Carrillo, “Shelter from a Storm: Narrative Sovereignty at Sanctuary Cinema.”