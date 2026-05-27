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Sanctuary Cinema FREE Film Screening

Sanctuary Cinema FREE Film Screening

Join Sanctuary Cinema, in collaboration with the City of Albuquerque, and High Desert Playback for a community film screening of HUMMINGBIRDS and WHO I AM NOT on Thursday, June 18, at 5:30 PM. This special screening includes High Desert Playback as the panel. HDP will be playing back the stories from the audience.

HUMMINGBIRDS (FUll SCREENING)
By Estefanía Contreras & Silvia Del Carmen Castaños

Silvia and Beba tell their own coming-of-age story, transforming their hometown on the Texas-Mexico border into a wonderland of creative expression and activist hijinks. Filmed collaboratively over the final summer of their fleeting youth, their cinematic self-portrait celebrates the power of friendship and joy as tools of survival and resistance.

Watch Trailer Here.

WHO I AM NOT (20-MINUTE EXERPT ONLY)
By Tünde Skovrán & Skovran Tunde

A taboo-breaking story about two South African intersex people trying to find out what or who determines which gender they should consider themselves to be.

Watch Trailer Here.

PANELISTS: High Desert Playback

SCHEDULE
Thursday, June 18, 2026
5:30 PM: Arrival
6:00 PM: Dinner
6:30 PM: screening
7:45 PM: Panel/performance

Learn more about Sanctuary Cinema in this conversation between Sanctuary Cinema founders, shiloh burton and Luis Peña-Álvarez, and FUSION staff writer, Rudolfo Carrillo, “Shelter from a Storm: Narrative Sovereignty at Sanctuary Cinema.”

FUSION
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Admin@FUSIONabq.org
FUSION
700 1st St NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505.766.9412
info@fusionnm.org
https://www.fusionnm.org/home