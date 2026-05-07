Sandia Soundscapes presents An Evening with Michael Stearns

Sandia Soundscapes is bringing Michael Stearns to FUSION | The Cell on Saturday, May 30, at 7 PM (doors at 6:30 PM), for an evening of music for the mind.

Sandia Soundscapes is a new series of electronic and electro-acoustic music concerts that will escort your imagination on colorful sonic journeys. It will appeal to lovers of ambient, cinematic, downtempo, and other creative, chilled-out non-mainstream styles; fans of jazz, classical, world, and other adventurous music will also find a home at our events.

Their second show features ambient and cinematic music legend Michael Stearns, presented in quadraphonic sound. His credits include eighteen solo albums, as well as music and soundtrack production for television, documentaries, feature films, and special venues. He is particularly known for composing the music to Ron Fricke’s 70mm non-verbal films Chronos, Sacred Site, Baraka, and Samsara. His live performances feature synthesizers, guitar, and percussion, as well as his own field recordings.

One of Sandia Sandscapes’ goals is to weave a closer connection between the audience, artists, and their music. Sandia Soundcapes’ co-founder Chris Meyer will lead a discussion with Michael about his work, history, and approach to creating his uniquely lush, immersive music.

SCHEDULE

6:30 Doors open

7:00 Introductions

7:05 Conversation with Michael Stearns

7:25 Intermission

7:45 Michael Stearns performance

9:00 Evening concludes

Free parking is available in FUSION’s lot, and is also free along 1st Street after 6 PM. Say Cheese Eatery will open in the lobby of FUSION | The Cell from 5–8 PM for dinner, a snack, and refreshments. Quality bar service will be provided by Safe House Distilling Co. and Teller Genuine Vodka in FUSION | The Cell.

TICKETS

$20 in advance; $25 day of show