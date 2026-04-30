Solstice Sound Bath with The Peace Trio

The Peace Trio — Three distinct voices in sound

🪘 Douglas Cardwell — bowls, gongs, percussion

🎤 Eli del Puerto — voice + live looping

🎻 Keely Mackey-Gonzales — cello

Three artists | Three unique expressions | One deeply immersive sound healing journey

Sunday - June 21

Summer Solstice + Father's Day

ChatterABQ – 912 3rd Street NW

3:30–5:00 PM

This rare collaboration and spontaneous synergy of sound and healing performers is coming together for this 90-minute special premier performance on a special date.

On the longest day of the year, join Eli, Keely, and Douglas for an extended sound healing session of layered frequencies, resonant tones, and ethereal textures that will guide you into stillness, clarity, and connection — both within yourself and as part of the shared experience we create together. This unique gathering is intended to be a memorable moment for us all to take pause, reflect, and experience something different, and we'd be honored if you'd join us! 💓 Douglas - Lotus Sound Bath

Fathers, use FATHERS2026 for 20% Off!

$20/seating, $30/lying down near stage (bring your own comfort items)

Eli del Puerto and Keely Mackey-Gonzales @Celloquacious also form the duo: Melodious Ceremonia (Recently announced finalist in the 2026 New Mexico Music Awards - TBD!) 🌸