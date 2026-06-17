Guests and locals ages 18 and older are invited to ease into the weekend during Spa Happy Hour at Tamaya Mist Spa & Salon, hosted every Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. This adult-focused wellness experience features handcrafted mocktails, sweet treats, wellness specials, and opportunities to browse the spa’s signature retail collection available in guestrooms. Guests can also reserve spa and yoga experiences, unwind in the wellness studio with meditation amenities including mats, blocks, blankets, and cushions, and participate in Spin & Win for a chance to receive spa gifts, discount coupons, day passes, and yoga passes.