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Step Into Your Soul's Purpose

Step Into Your Soul's Purpose

Step Into the Mystery of Your Soul's Journey

Discover who you were in a past life, how your other lives affect you now, and how to gain clarity and understanding of your purpose. Prepare to receive healing energy from the past and learn to use your talents and abilities right now.

Davina Kotulski, Ph.D. is a licensed psychologist, award-winning self-help author, life coach, and Agape New Thought Spiritual Practitioner. L Davina facilitates workshops and webinars on past-life regression, spiritual growth, and authentic self-expression.

Davina is the author of The Manna Paradigm Shift: Creating the Consciousness of Abundance and Freedom and It’s Never Too Late to Be Your Self, a 2018 Nautilus Silver Award winner and finalist in multiple international self-help book award categories. She’s been featured on Good Morning La La Land, the Sky Life Channel, Wake Up to the Sound of Transformation with Michael Bernard Beckwith and numerous podcasts, summits, and radio shows, including Please Understand Me produced by Sarah Silverman.

Rio Grande Center for Spiritual Living
Early bird $40; After May 30, $50
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

carolhmarch@hotmail.com
Rio Grande Center for Spiritual Living
Rio Grande Center for Spiritual Living
2404 San Mateo Place NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
5052359753
carolhmarch@hotmail.com
https://www.rgcsl.org