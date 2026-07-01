Summer Exhibitions at Richard Levy Gallery

Richard Levy Gallery is pleased to present three coinciding solo exhibitions on view June 17 through August 8, 2026, with an artist reception on Saturday, July 11. This show features new abstract works of natural dye on silk by Amie LeGette, earth pigment paintings on panel by Yuki Murata, and limited editions by Nikesha Breeze. The exhibitions showcase each artist's creative trajectories and highlight a shared connection to the grounding elements of water, land, and ancestry.

