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Tetiana Plays Beethoven

Tetiana Plays Beethoven

Eckart Preu conductor
Tetiana Shafran piano

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1
Ravel Mother Goose Suite
Stravinski Pulcinella Suite

Ukrainian pianist Tetiana Shafran, gold medalist at the 2019 Olga Kern International Piano Competition, brings sparkle and soul to Beethoven’s youthful and exuberant Piano Concerto No. 1. Ravel’s enchanting Mother Goose Suite invites us into a dreamlike world of fantasy while Stravinsky’s spirited Pulcinella Suite delivers humor, wit, and rhythmic brilliance to close the NMPhil Afternoon Classics season with flair and panache.

National Hispanic Cultural Center
$34, $44, $54, &amp; $78.
02:14 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Mexico Philharmonic
(505) 323-4343
office@nmphil.org
https://nmphil.org/
National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 4th St. SW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-724-4771
https://www.nhccnm.org/events/