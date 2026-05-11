Tetiana Plays Beethoven

Eckart Preu conductor

Tetiana Shafran piano

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1

Ravel Mother Goose Suite

Stravinski Pulcinella Suite

Ukrainian pianist Tetiana Shafran, gold medalist at the 2019 Olga Kern International Piano Competition, brings sparkle and soul to Beethoven’s youthful and exuberant Piano Concerto No. 1. Ravel’s enchanting Mother Goose Suite invites us into a dreamlike world of fantasy while Stravinsky’s spirited Pulcinella Suite delivers humor, wit, and rhythmic brilliance to close the NMPhil Afternoon Classics season with flair and panache.