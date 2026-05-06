Marchuleta Productions is bringing a screening of the The Cost of Creating to FUSION | The Cell on Saturday, May 16, at 6 PM.

The Cost of Creating is a documentary exploring the sacrifices, struggles, and personal realities behind the work of artists. While the public often sees the finished piece—the painting, the performance, the music, the exhibition—this film looks at the hidden side of that process: the time, risk, emotional investment, and uncertainty that artists carry in order to create. Through intimate interviews and cinematic portraits of New Mexico artists, the film asks a central question: what does it actually cost to devote your life to creating

Featuring artists from across the Albuquerque creative community, the documentary explores themes of dedication, identity, financial reality, family balance, and the internal drive that pushes artists to continue creating despite the challenges. Following the screening, there will be a short conversation with the filmmaker and participating artists about the realities of sustaining a creative life. This event offers a rare look behind the curtain of artistic practice and celebrates the resilience and passion of the local creative community.

SCHEDULE

6:00 PM - Artist Introduction and Opening Comments

6:10 PM - The Cost of Creating Documentary Screening

6:40 PM - Q&A and Closing Comments

7:00 PM - Event End

This event is FREE and open to all. Please RSVP if you plan to attend!